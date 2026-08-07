Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 27.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 228.48 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 27.44% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 228.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.228.48226.586.838.6615.0918.829.8413.537.3010.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News