Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 27.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 228.48 croreNet profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 27.44% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 228.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales228.48226.58 1 OPM %6.838.66 -PBDT15.0918.82 -20 PBT9.8413.53 -27 NP7.3010.06 -27
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