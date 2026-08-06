Kolte-Patil Developers gains after adding six redevelopment projects in MMR with Rs 6,000 crore GDV

Kolte-Patil Developers jumped 5.26% to Rs 410.25 after the company added six society redevelopment projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with a combined estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 6,000 crore.

The company said the additions mark its largest annual business development expansion in MMR to date, reinforcing the region as a key growth market.

The new projects are located in Santacruz West, Andheri West (Lokhandwala), Oshiwara, Versova, Ghatkopar East and Vashi. These micro-markets have been selected for their strong residential demand, improving infrastructure, excellent connectivity and limited availability of developable land.

Kolte-Patil said the projects will strengthen its presence across Mumbai's western and central suburbs as well as Navi Mumbai, while supporting its strategy of pursuing larger opportunities in high-demand, high-value locations. The company expects all six projects to be launched over the next six to twelve months, subject to regulatory approvals.

With over a decade of experience in MMRs redevelopment segment, Kolte-Patil has built a strong track record of transforming communities through a transparent, partnership-led and execution-focused approach. The company remains committed to partnering with housing societies to create modern, sustainable developments that elevate the living experience and deliver enduring value to all the stakeholders. Rajesh Patil, Managing Director, Kolte-Patil Developers Limited, said, We are entering a new phase of accelerated growth in MMR. With a combined estimated GDV of approximately Rs. 6,000 crore, these six projects significantly strengthen our development pipeline and reinforce our commitment to build a scaled, high-quality presence in the region. Following our strategic partnership with Blackstone, our focus is on scaling the business through larger project opportunities and a calibrated mix of formats across residential segments, with a sharper emphasis on value-accretive growth. We expect all six projects to be launched over the next 6 to 12 months, subject to requisite approvals. This portfolio reflects the trust that housing societies have placed in Kolte-Patil's redevelopment expertise. It also reinforces our capability to create landmark developments that deliver enduring value to residents, homebuyers and all our stakeholders.