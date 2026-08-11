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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 146.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 146.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 1016.49% to Rs 919.54 crore

Net profit of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 146.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1016.49% to Rs 919.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales919.5482.36 1016 OPM %20.58-31.51 -PBDT204.08-17.98 LP PBT199.49-22.20 LP NP146.26-16.99 LP

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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