Kolte-Patil Developers slips after Q1 sales remain flat at Rs 617 crore

Kolte-Patil Developers declined 2.05% to Rs 380.35 after the company reported a sales value of Rs 617 crore in Q1 FY27, broadly stable compared with Rs 616 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Average realizations improved 29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 9,442 per square feet during the quarter, driven by strategic price revisions across projects and a higher contribution from Mumbai projects.

Collections increased 30% YoY to Rs 715 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 550 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting sustained execution momentum across the project portfolio.

During the quarter, the company launched approximately 0.78 million square feet of new area. Life Republic, Kolte-Patil Developers' flagship integrated township project in Pune, recorded sales of approximately Rs 212 crore.

The Mumbai market contributed around 30% to the company's sales value during the quarter, reinforcing its growing importance within the portfolio. Rajesh Patil, managing director, Kolte-Patil Developers, said: We are encouraged by our performance in the first quarter, which marks a strong start to FY27. Sales remained steady at Rs 617 crore, with Mumbai contributing around 30% to sales. Collections grew 30% year on year, reflecting strong execution, sustained construction progress, and continued customer confidence. Average realizations increased 29% year on year, underscoring the strength of our product portfolio and continued customer preference for our offerings. Kolte-Patil Developers is a leading real estate company with a dominant presence in the Pune residential market and a diversified presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company had recorded an 82.21% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.50 crore on a 24.12% fall in revenue to Rs 265.33 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.