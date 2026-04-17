Kolte-Patil Developers surges after recording 18% sequential growth in Q4 sales value

Kolte-Patil Developers jumped 10.52% to Rs 382.55 after the company reported 18% increase in sales value to Rs 714 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with the figure of Rs 605 crore recorded in Q3 FY26.

The companys sales value is higher by 13% as compared with the sales value of Rs 631 crore registered in Q4 FY25.

Sales volume for the period under review added up to 0.74 million square feet, up 7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but down 7% year-on-year (YoY).

Kolte-Patil Developers (KDPL) stated that this performance was driven by strong response to new launches complemented by portfolio - wide sustenance sales. Life Republic, KPDLs flagship integrated township project, continued to garner sales demand, contributing 0.37 million square feet of sales in Q4 FY26.

Supported by steady overall demand, disciplined pricing, and increased contribution from the Mumbai portfolio, the company recorded realization of Rs. 9,601 per square feet in Q4 FY26, up 10% QoQ and 21% YoY. Collections for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 834 crore, up 18% YoY and up 18% QoQ. The companys sales value fell by 7% YoY to Rs 2,605 crore while sales volume declined by 13% YoY to 3.13 million square feet in FY26. The company realized a value of Rs 8,314 per square feet (up 7% YoY) and collections aggregated to Rs 2,689 crore (up 11% YoY) in the year ended on 31 March 2026.

In FY26, the company acquired projects in Bhugaon with an aggregate GDV of Rs 2,250 crore. This micro-market is emerging as a preferred residential hub, supported by rapid infrastructure upgrades, improved connectivity to key employment hubs, relative affordability, and increasing demand for low-densitynature-integrated living. Rajesh Patil, managing director, Kolte-Patil Developers, said: FY26 has been a defining year for the company with the onboarding of Blackstone as a strategic partner. During the year under review, we continued to witness steady demand across key micro-markets, underscoring the resilience of the residential real estate sector. Kolte-Patil Developers is a leading real estate company with a dominant presence in the Pune residential market and a diversified presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru.