Kolte Patil Developers surges after sales value climbs 13% YoY to Rs 714 cr in Q4 FY26

Kolte Patil Developers zoomed 14.36% to Rs 395.85 after the company's sales value jumped 13% to Rs 714 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 631 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Collections stood at Rs 834 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 18% compared with Rs 704 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sales volume fell 7% to 0.74 million sq. ft in Q4 FY26 compared with 0.80 million sq.ft in Q4 FY25. However, realization climbed 21% YoY to Rs 9,601 per sq.ft from Rs 7904 per sq.ft in Q4 FY25, supported by steady overall demand, disciplined pricing, and increased contribution from the Mumbai portfolio.

The companys flagship integrated township project, Life Republic, continued to garner sales demand, contributing 0.37 million sq. ft. of sales in Q4 FY26. On full year basis, the companys sales value declined 7% to Rs 2,605 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,791 crore in FY25. Collections increased 11% to Rs 2,689 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 2,432 crore in FY25. Rajesh Patil, managing director, Kolte Patil Developers, said, FY26 has been a defining year for the Company with the onboarding of Blackstone as a strategic partner. During the year under review, we continued to witness steady demand across key micro-markets, underscoring the resilience of the residential real estate sector. Sales remained steady at Rs. 2,605 crore while strong execution momentum supported milestone collections of Rs. 2,689 crore.

Our Life Republic township project continued to be the cornerstone of our volumes, contributing 1.78 million sq. ft. during FY26. With a strong pipeline of launches, sharper execution capabilities, a strengthened platform, and a clear focus on delivery and capital discipline, we are well positioned to drive consistent growth and create long-term value for stakeholders. The Kolte-Patil Developers group is one of the largest residential real estate developers in Pune. The company has a healthy project portfolio of affordable, mid-income, and luxury residential segments through its brands, Kolte-Patil and 24K, respectively, and is expanding its presence in Bengaluru and Mumbai.