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Kolte Patil sells 600 apartments in 60 hours for its 'Vyana at The Reserve' project

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Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Kolte Patil Developers announced a landmark launch performance for its project Vyana at The Reserve' in Vadgaon (Pune), with over 600 apartments booked, translating to sales of over Rs. 600 crore in 60 hours. This is the strongest launch performance ever in the Company's history. The velocity of sales reflects overwhelming customer confidence, reinforcing KPDL's leadership position in the Pune market.

Spread over 20 acres along the established Sinhgad Road corridor, the entire project The Reserve' is a premium riverside residential development offering scenic views of the NDA Hills, expansive open spaces and thoughtfully designed residences. The project, with a total potential saleable area of about 5 million square feet and an expected Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs. 4,000 crore, will be launched in multiple phases, providing significant revenue growth runway. The first phase, Vyana at The Reserve', offers premium 2 and 3-bed residences alongside a curated range of lifestyle amenities spanning outdoor recreation, wellness and leisure spaces and sports facilities.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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