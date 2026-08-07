Kopran consolidated net profit declines 10.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 153.99 croreNet profit of Kopran declined 10.07% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 153.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 135.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales153.99135.22 14 OPM %10.2710.45 -PBDT14.5814.15 3 PBT8.809.89 -11 NP6.707.45 -10
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