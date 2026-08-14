Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.04% to Rs 30.41 croreNet profit of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.04% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.4123.75 28 OPM %8.687.03 -PBDT1.770.87 103 PBT0.03-0.88 LP NP0.06-1.12 LP
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