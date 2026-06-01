Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 48.61% to Rs 44.52 crore

Net Loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 31.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.61% to Rs 44.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 89.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 105.79% to Rs 178.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.5286.64 -49 178.3086.64 106 OPM %-54.16-16.29 --43.82-16.29 - PBDT-26.14-15.04 -74 -78.34-15.04 -421 PBT-31.98-16.17 -98 -89.89-16.17 -456 NP-31.98-16.17 -98 -89.89-16.17 -456

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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