Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net Loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.170.93 133 OPM %-204.15-181.72 -PBDT-3.91-4.37 11 PBT-4.07-4.38 7 NP-4.07-4.38 7

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

