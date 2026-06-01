Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST
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Sales rise 68.51% to Rs 44.52 crore

Net Loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.51% to Rs 44.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 105.79% to Rs 178.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.5226.42 69 178.3086.64 106 OPM %-13.95-53.29 --10.91-16.29 - PBDT-8.24-13.67 40 -19.66-15.04 -31 PBT-14.07-13.02 -8 -31.21-16.17 -93 NP-14.07-13.02 -8 -31.21-16.17 -93

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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