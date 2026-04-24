Kothari Industrial Corporation signs MoU with Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions

To explore construction 3D printing opportunities in Australia

Kothari Industrial Corporation (KICL) and Chennai-based deep tech startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions , which specializes in Construction 3D Printing, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore construction 3D printing opportunities with initial focus on Australia's residential housing construction market, marking a significant milestone in India's technology export capabilities and international construction partnerships.

The collaboration comes at a critical juncture as Australia faces a severe housing shortage and affordability crisis and major cities ranking among the least affordable globally. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government has launched an ambitious plan to build 1.2 million homes by 2030 under the National Housing Accord, supported by a $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund aimed at boosting supply, particularly affordable housing.