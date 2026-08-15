Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 3.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.82% to Rs 146.50 croreNet profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 3.19% to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 146.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 160.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales146.50160.67 -9 OPM %14.9114.24 -PBDT24.5824.94 -1 PBT22.4522.83 -2 NP17.0217.58 -3
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