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Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 152.86 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 3.01% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 152.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.13% to Rs 72.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 591.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 577.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales152.86152.92 0 591.39577.34 2 OPM %15.6115.22 -16.4313.90 - PBDT26.2124.59 7 105.5490.62 16 PBT24.1022.46 7 97.0382.21 18 NP17.8017.28 3 72.4965.82 10

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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