Kothari Products consolidated net profit declines 64.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.65% to Rs 269.89 croreNet profit of Kothari Products declined 64.71% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 269.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 248.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales269.89248.41 9 OPM %-4.780.09 -PBDT12.8423.50 -45 PBT12.2622.97 -47 NP7.5021.25 -65
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