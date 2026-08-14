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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Products consolidated net profit declines 64.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Kothari Products consolidated net profit declines 64.71% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.65% to Rs 269.89 crore

Net profit of Kothari Products declined 64.71% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 269.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 248.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales269.89248.41 9 OPM %-4.780.09 -PBDT12.8423.50 -45 PBT12.2622.97 -47 NP7.5021.25 -65

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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