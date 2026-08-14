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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 93.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 93.60% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.09% to Rs 83.42 crore

Net profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals declined 93.60% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 83.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales83.4266.69 25 OPM %-7.471.63 -PBDT-4.163.70 PL PBT-7.860.08 PL NP0.081.25 -94

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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