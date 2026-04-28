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Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit rises 543.45% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 220.54% to Rs 63.66 crore

Net profit of Kotyark Industries rose 543.45% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 220.54% to Rs 63.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.72% to Rs 18.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 314.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales63.6619.86 221 314.87288.10 9 OPM %30.0728.25 -15.2214.80 - PBDT16.804.46 277 39.6635.67 11 PBT13.580.45 2918 26.8520.41 32 NP9.331.45 543 18.7714.47 30

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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