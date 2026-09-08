Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 91.98 crore

Net profit of Kotyark Industries rose 7.87% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 91.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.91.9882.4612.7312.499.968.587.475.723.843.56

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