Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 20.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 20.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 15.34% to Rs 430.91 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 20.72% to Rs 69.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.34% to Rs 430.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 373.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales430.91373.59 15 OPM %28.7628.32 -PBDT123.27102.32 20 PBT91.5476.39 20 NP69.0957.23 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 37.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the June 2026 quarter

DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit rises 1149.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Greenlam Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Next Story