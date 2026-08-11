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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit rises 37.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit rises 37.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 46.48% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. rose 37.78% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.48% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.081.42 46 OPM %95.1995.07 -PBDT1.981.35 47 PBT1.981.35 47 NP1.861.35 38

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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