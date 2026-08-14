Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 70.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 70.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 7.36% to Rs 92.27 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills declined 70.05% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.36% to Rs 92.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales92.2799.60 -7 OPM %4.885.37 -PBDT3.113.48 -11 PBT1.451.70 -15 NP1.093.64 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 79.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 43.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Emerald Leisures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 57.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 59.26% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Next Story