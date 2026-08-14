Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 70.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.36% to Rs 92.27 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills declined 70.05% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.36% to Rs 92.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.92.2799.604.885.373.113.481.451.701.093.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News