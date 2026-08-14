Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 70.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.36% to Rs 92.27 croreNet profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills declined 70.05% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.36% to Rs 92.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales92.2799.60 -7 OPM %4.885.37 -PBDT3.113.48 -11 PBT1.451.70 -15 NP1.093.64 -70
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