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Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 43.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:58 AM IST
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Sales decline 7.65% to Rs 99.86 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills rose 43.75% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 99.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 603.48% to Rs 8.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 410.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 426.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales99.86108.13 -8 410.86426.59 -4 OPM %4.675.35 -4.793.44 - PBDT3.494.93 -29 12.768.34 53 PBT1.713.29 -48 5.551.54 260 NP2.992.08 44 8.091.15 603

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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