Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 43.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.65% to Rs 99.86 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills rose 43.75% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 99.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 603.48% to Rs 8.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 410.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 426.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.