KP Energy spurts on securing inter-state power trading licence

KP Energy surged 6.22% to Rs 375.50 after the company received an inter-state electricity trading licence from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The licence, classified under Category V, allows the company to undertake electricity trading across state boundaries and participate in national power markets.

The approval enables the company to access demand centres across multiple states and optimise power sales based on market conditions. It also allows participation in exchange-led and short-term power markets, complementing long-term contracting strategies.

The company said the development will expand its commercial capabilities and support its strategy of building an integrated renewable energy platform.

The licence is expected to enhance flexibility in power sales and improve realisations through market-linked mechanisms.