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KP Energy spurts on securing inter-state power trading licence

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Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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KP Energy surged 6.22% to Rs 375.50 after the company received an inter-state electricity trading licence from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The licence, classified under Category V, allows the company to undertake electricity trading across state boundaries and participate in national power markets.

The approval enables the company to access demand centres across multiple states and optimise power sales based on market conditions. It also allows participation in exchange-led and short-term power markets, complementing long-term contracting strategies.

The company said the development will expand its commercial capabilities and support its strategy of building an integrated renewable energy platform.

The licence is expected to enhance flexibility in power sales and improve realisations through market-linked mechanisms.

KP Energy provides end-to-end services through its EPCC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning) vertical, covering the entire lifecycle of wind and wind-solar hybrid projects from site identification to commissioning. The company offers both integrated and customised solutions, aimed at ensuring efficient project execution and supporting the growth of renewable energy.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 56.7% to Rs 41.35 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 26.39 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales climbed 62.8% YoY to Rs 344.96 crore in Q3 FY26.

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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