KP Green Engineering announced that it has secured fresh orders worth Rs 239.61 crore from multiple clients across diversified business segments.

The orders include Rs 116.07 crore for solar projects, Rs 76.41 crore for crash barriers, Rs 16.66 crore for RSJ poles, Rs 11.32 crore for pre-engineered buildings (PEB), Rs 8.05 crore for transmission towers, Rs 6.74 crore for cable trays, rooftop solar and isolators, and Rs 4.36 crore for poles and high masts.

The company said the orders are scheduled to be executed during the current financial year and are expected to strengthen its order book, improve capacity utilisation, and enhance revenue visibility.

KP Green Engineering added that the order wins reinforce its position as a provider of engineering, fabrication, and structural solutions across the renewable energy, power transmission, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. KP Green Engineering operates in the fabrication and galvanising business. The company operates ISO-certified integrated manufacturing facilities comprising fabrication, hot-dip galvanising, and an isolator division. It supplies structural solutions to the power transmission, renewable energy, telecom, and infrastructure sectors. Its product portfolio includes transmission line, windmill, and telecom towers; substation and switchyard structures; solar panel mounting and pump structures; metal beam crash barriers; GI lighting poles; fencing; cable trays; earthing strips; and gratings.