KPI Green Energy arm executes BESPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

For development of standalone BESS project of 120 MW / 240 MWh

Sun Drops Energia, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy, has executed the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for development of a self-owned IPP Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project having an aggregate capacity of 120 MW / 240 MWh.

This BESPA has been executed subsequent to the earlier executed 445 MW / 890 MWh BESPA with GUVNL, thereby taking the Group's cumulative executed standalone BESS portfolio to 565 MW / 1,130 MWh.

The BESPA has been executed pursuant to the tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by GUVNL under Phase-VIII, supported by Viability Gap Funding (VGF) through the Power System Development Fund (PSDF).