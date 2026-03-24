KPI Green Energy commissions 376 MWp capacity out of total IPP portfolio of 2.17 GWp

KPI Green Energy has recently energised an additional 376 MWp capacity (comprising ~182 MWp solar capacity in GUVNL 250/350 MWp project and ~164 MWp Solar capacity and ~30 MWp Wind capacity in GUVNL 370 MW/677 MWp project). With this, the Company's total energised capacity under its Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio has reached 965 MWp, marking a significant milestone in the phased development of its utility-scale renewable energy assets.

With a total IPP portfolio of 2.17 GWp, the balance capacity is under execution and is expected to be commissioned in a phased manner, in line with scheduled timelines. This continued execution across KPI Green's IPP portfolio strengthens its position as a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), while reflecting its strong project development and delivery capabilities and enhancing long-term revenue visibility through a growing base of contracted renewable energy assets under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).