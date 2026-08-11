KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 17.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.08% to Rs 693.84 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy declined 17.64% to Rs 85.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 693.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 602.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.693.84602.9435.3934.12181.82178.70130.87149.2085.61103.95

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