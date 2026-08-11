KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 17.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.08% to Rs 693.84 croreNet profit of KPI Green Energy declined 17.64% to Rs 85.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 693.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 602.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales693.84602.94 15 OPM %35.3934.12 -PBDT181.82178.70 2 PBT130.87149.20 -12 NP85.61103.95 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content