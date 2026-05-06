KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 46.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.76% to Rs 795.81 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 46.55% to Rs 145.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.76% to Rs 795.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 569.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.99% to Rs 476.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 319.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.34% to Rs 2695.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1735.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.