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KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 46.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 39.76% to Rs 795.81 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 46.55% to Rs 145.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.76% to Rs 795.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 569.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.99% to Rs 476.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 319.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.34% to Rs 2695.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1735.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales795.81569.41 40 2695.911735.45 55 OPM %36.5628.30 -35.5532.49 - PBDT252.74155.24 63 821.55504.02 63 PBT214.02138.78 54 688.70443.51 55 NP145.2999.14 47 476.13319.58 49

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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