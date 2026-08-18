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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy energizes 130 MW solar capacity in Gujarat

KPI Green Energy energizes 130 MW solar capacity in Gujarat

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Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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KPI Green Energy announced that it has energized 130 MW AC / 195 MW DC solar capacity under its 370 MW AC / 677 MW DC Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project (IPP) at Bharuch, Gujarat.

With the latest capacity addition, the company has cumulatively energized 269.7 MW AC / 389.7 MW DC capacity under the Wind-Solar Hybrid IPP Project. The project is being developed by the company as an independent power producer (IPP) under a long-term power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

KPI Green Energy is part of KP Group. They develop, build, own, manage, and maintain renewable power facilities (solar and wind solar hybrid power project) as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and as a service provider to Captive Power Producers (CPPs) under the Solarism brand.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 49.23% to Rs 155.47 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 104.18 crore in Q4 FY25. Total revenue for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 810.20 crore, up 40.22% year-on-year from Rs 577.80 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of KPI Green Energy rose 0.92% to Rs 306.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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