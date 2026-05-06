KPI Green Energy gains as Q4 PAT jumps 49% YoY to Rs 155 cr

KPI Green Energy surged 5.09% to Rs 479.05 after its consolidated net profit jumped 49.23% to Rs 155.47 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 104.18 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total revenue for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 810.20 crore, up 40.22% year-on-year from Rs 577.80 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by strong execution momentum across renewable energy projects and higher contribution from key business verticals.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 54.27% to Rs 214 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 139 crore in Q4 FY25, primarily led by higher project execution, improved revenue mix and operational efficiencies.

EBITDA stood at Rs 305 crore in Q4 FY26, up 80% from Rs 169 crore in Q4 FY 2025, supported by improved scale of operations, better operating leverage and disciplined cost management. EBITDA margin increased to 38% in Q4 FY26 as against 29% in Q4 FY25.