KPI Green installs India's first 4.2 MW wind turbine generator

KP Group has become the first company in India to install 4.2 MW wind turbine generator (4.2M160) manufactured by Senvion India, marking a key milestone in the adoption of next generation wind technology under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The turbine, part of Senvion's new generation 4XM platform, has been installed by KP Group in South Gujarat and is specifically engineered for Indian wind conditions and site requirements. With a rated capacity of 4.2 MW, a 160-metre rotor diameter, and a 140-metre hub height, the 4.2M160 is designed to maximise energy capture in low-to-medium wind regimes. Its larger swept area, advanced control systems, and site-optimised design enable higher generation output, improved efficiency, and enhanced long-term value.