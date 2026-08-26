KPIGreen achieves highest energized capacity of 630+ MW DC in Jun-Aug quarter
KPI Green Energy has energized 630+ MW DC of capacity over the past three months across its IPP - Independent Power Producer and EPC - Engineering, Procurement, Construction businesses - the highest-ever capacity energized by the Company in a single quarter since inception.
This milestone spans a diversified mix of IPP assets and projects executed under the Company's EPC vertical, underscoring the scale, speed and consistency of KPI Green Energy's project execution engine.
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