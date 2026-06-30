Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) rose 3.61% to Rs 1,374.85 after the company, along with its international subsidiaries, secured new orders and notifications of award worth approximately Rs 2,957 crore.

The fresh order wins span key infrastructure segments, further strengthening the companys position in the engineering and construction space.

The orders comprise projects in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas markets, the Buildings and Factories (B&F) segment in India, and a water sector project in the Middle East, secured in a joint venture/consortium.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We are pleased to announce new order wins across our T&D, B&F, and Water business verticals. The new orders secured in our T&D business reinforce our market leadership in India and the select global markets. Simultaneously, the successive wins in our B&F business from marquee clients underscore our commitment to best-in-class capabilities and timely execution. Notably, the order win in our Water business marks a significant milestone, signaling our strategic entry into the Middle East, a region with immense growth potential. Driven by a strongly diversified order book and robust visibility across businesses, we remain confident in achieving our growth targets for FY2627."