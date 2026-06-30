Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIL wins orders of Rs 2,957 cr

Kalpataru Projects International along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 2,957 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India Order in the Water business in Middle East (secured in joint venture /consortium)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for benchmark indices

Stock Alert: SWREL, Juniper Hotels, Central Bank of India, Agsonpal Pharmaceuticals, RITES

Midland Microfin reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lucina Land Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RailTel Corp bags Rs 27-cr work order from Goa Labour Welfare Board

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story