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KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 31.83% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 1674.99 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies declined 31.83% to Rs 117.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 171.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 1674.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1538.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1674.991538.76 9 OPM %15.3719.16 -PBDT242.84298.69 -19 PBT160.30235.81 -32 NP117.18171.90 -32

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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