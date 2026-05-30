KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 5.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.15% to Rs 50.07 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries declined 5.98% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.15% to Rs 50.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.35% to Rs 12.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 173.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 166.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.