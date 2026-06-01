Kranti Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.06% to Rs 30.23 crore

Net profit of Kranti Industries rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.06% to Rs 30.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.98% to Rs 100.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.