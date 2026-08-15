Krazybee Services standalone net profit rises 125.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.21% to Rs 992.75 croreNet profit of Krazybee Services rose 125.08% to Rs 206.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.21% to Rs 992.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 627.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales992.75627.47 58 OPM %47.1337.82 -PBDT283.09125.75 125 PBT277.46123.04 126 NP206.5691.77 125
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