KRBL consolidated net profit declines 34.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.44% to Rs 1437.03 crore

Net profit of KRBL declined 34.86% to Rs 133.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 205.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 1437.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1535.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1437.031535.9912.3818.15198.61293.28178.64274.54133.84205.45

