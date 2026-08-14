KRBL consolidated net profit rises 73.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.59% to Rs 1495.86 crore

Net profit of KRBL rose 73.16% to Rs 260.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 150.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.59% to Rs 1495.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1584.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1495.861584.3520.5612.16371.16223.61347.68201.55260.74150.58

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