KRBL consolidated net profit rises 73.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.59% to Rs 1495.86 croreNet profit of KRBL rose 73.16% to Rs 260.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 150.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.59% to Rs 1495.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1584.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1495.861584.35 -6 OPM %20.5612.16 -PBDT371.16223.61 66 PBT347.68201.55 73 NP260.74150.58 73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content