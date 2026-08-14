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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KRBL consolidated net profit rises 73.16% in the June 2026 quarter

KRBL consolidated net profit rises 73.16% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales decline 5.59% to Rs 1495.86 crore

Net profit of KRBL rose 73.16% to Rs 260.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 150.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.59% to Rs 1495.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1584.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1495.861584.35 -6 OPM %20.5612.16 -PBDT371.16223.61 66 PBT347.68201.55 73 NP260.74150.58 73

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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