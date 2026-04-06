Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alpa Laboratories Ltd, STL Global Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd and Sakuma Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 April 2026.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd, STL Global Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd and Sakuma Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 April 2026.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 54.72 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3462 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3018 shares in the past one month.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 61.87. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3854 shares in the past one month. STL Global Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 11.37. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9563 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2112 shares in the past one month. Next Mediaworks Ltd advanced 19.03% to Rs 4.19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13951 shares in the past one month.