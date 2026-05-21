Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 6.81 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 26.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.21% to Rs 23.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.816.10 12 23.7343.31 -45 OPM %-12.63-88.69 --22.97-34.70 - PBDT-0.77-6.68 88 -10.51-20.23 48 PBT-2.34-8.25 72 -16.93-26.92 37 NP-2.34-8.27 72 -16.93-26.94 37

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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