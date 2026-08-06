Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.37% to Rs 6.98 croreNet Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.37% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.985.48 27 OPM %11.89-37.96 -PBDT-0.89-3.72 76 PBT-2.48-5.32 53 NP-2.48-5.32 53
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