Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertFCRA Amendment BillDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 27.37% to Rs 6.98 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.37% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.985.48 27 OPM %11.89-37.96 -PBDT-0.89-3.72 76 PBT-2.48-5.32 53 NP-2.48-5.32 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 3.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 63.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 2.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.53% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

Next Story