Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.37% to Rs 6.98 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.37% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.985.4811.89-37.96-0.89-3.72-2.48-5.32-2.48-5.32

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