Krebs Biochemicals &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 50.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.9711.46 4 50.4252.13 -3 OPM %-26.07-40.31 --17.29-30.27 - PBDT-4.18-5.46 23 -12.96-18.13 29 PBT-5.85-6.94 16 -19.73-24.69 20 NP-5.85-6.94 16 -19.73-24.69 20

First Published: May 21 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

