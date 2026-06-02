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Kreon Finnancial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 45.08% to Rs 9.43 crore

Net profit of Kreon Finnancial Services reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.08% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.99% to Rs 36.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.436.50 45 36.0021.43 68 OPM %-1.17-14.77 -23.86-17.59 - PBDT1.02-0.52 LP 10.65-3.28 LP PBT0.82-0.75 LP 9.91-4.07 LP NP0.36-0.79 LP 7.26-4.14 LP

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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