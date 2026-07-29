Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 16.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.20% to Rs 13.93 croreNet profit of Kreon Finnancial Services rose 16.98% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.20% to Rs 13.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.939.66 44 OPM %38.3342.96 -PBDT5.665.03 13 PBT5.404.85 11 NP4.413.77 17
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