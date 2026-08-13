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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kretto Syscon standalone net profit declines 95.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Kretto Syscon standalone net profit declines 95.22% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Kretto Syscon declined 95.22% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales03.78 -100 OPM %070.11 -PBDT0.142.83 -95 PBT0.142.82 -95 NP0.102.09 -95

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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