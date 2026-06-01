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Kridhan Infra consolidated net profit declines 82.15% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST
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Sales decline 82.95% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Kridhan Infra declined 82.15% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.95% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.03% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 3.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.442.58 -83 3.442.58 33 OPM %29.5593.02 -54.6568.99 - PBDT0.980.89 10 1.240.51 143 PBT0.920.79 16 0.990.19 421 NP0.935.21 -82 2.1572.29 -97

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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