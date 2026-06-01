Kridhan Infra consolidated net profit declines 82.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 82.95% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Kridhan Infra declined 82.15% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.95% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.03% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 3.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.