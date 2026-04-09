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Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 152.83% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 59.76% to Rs 755.49 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 152.83% to Rs 83.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.76% to Rs 755.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 472.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.17% to Rs 180.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 78.02% to Rs 2418.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1358.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales755.49472.88 60 2418.001358.24 78 OPM %11.8411.90 -12.3413.54 - PBDT81.1554.56 49 275.42154.45 78 PBT72.4746.98 54 241.02123.27 96 NP83.0832.86 153 180.1586.54 108

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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