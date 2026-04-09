Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 152.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.76% to Rs 755.49 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 152.83% to Rs 83.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.76% to Rs 755.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 472.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.17% to Rs 180.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 78.02% to Rs 2418.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1358.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.